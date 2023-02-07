My dental insurance failed me when I needed it most. I had a crown break off, causing me significant pain, and I could not find an in-network dentist who would see me.
I eventually found a wonderful local dentist, who was able to quickly repair the break that was causing me pain. Unfortunately, this dentist was not in-network, and I had to pay over $1,000. Why doesn’t my insurance cover the only dentist in town with the time to address my emergency?
Our lawmakers have the power to help Oklahomans, and they should do so without delay when the new legislative session begins Feb. 6. The Oklahoma Legislature should pass a bill requiring dental insurers to spend 85% of patient premiums on patient care, rather than administrative costs, profits, and executive compensation. This legislation will improve the value of dental insurance for patients like me by creating new incentives for dental insurers to cover needed services and local dentists.
Nobody should have to live with severe pain so their insurance company can earn a bigger profit. My health insurance company is required to spend 80-85% of premiums on medical care. My dental insurer should have the same requirement, but right now, they don’t. The Oklahoma Legislature should pass legislation as soon as possible, to make our hard-earned insurance dollars work for us.
I urge all Lawton residents, and all dental patients for that matter, to call their legislators and ask them to hold dental insurers to the same standard as health insurers.