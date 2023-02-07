My dental insurance failed me when I needed it most. I had a crown break off, causing me significant pain, and I could not find an in-network dentist who would see me.

I eventually found a wonderful local dentist, who was able to quickly repair the break that was causing me pain. Unfortunately, this dentist was not in-network, and I had to pay over $1,000. Why doesn’t my insurance cover the only dentist in town with the time to address my emergency?