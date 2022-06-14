In response to Randy Britton's letter complaining about The Lawton Constitution being too liberal.
First, I want to express my support for the editorial staff. You do a good job under the ownership of a conservative corporate newspaper chain.
Thank you.
Second, Mr. Britton makes the mistake that individuals frequently make by assuming his point of view represents a majority, or that his opinions are on point.
I have lived in Lawton since 1976. I am 80 years old. I own guns and I consider myself to be among the liberal population. Now that does not mean that I assume to be in the majority or that my opinions are correct — just a fact of life.
The Editorial Staff, working under a Conservative Southern Newspaper, Inc. does the best job of providing a balanced opportunity for the expression of individual opinions. There are days when I do not look at the editorial page because of Pat Buchanan or Star Parker.
Mr. Britton needs to realize that he is not among the only group to support gun ownership, there are a lot of us "libruls" with weapons.
Again, thanks for making the best of a difficult situation.
Don Nelson
Lawton
