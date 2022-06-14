I agree that the Stahler Opinion page cartoon may have gone too far, however I do defend The Lawton Constitution's right to print and circulate it.
I know of no responsible advocate for common sense gun safety legislation/regulation who is lobbying for a constitutional change to eliminate the second amendment.
I do find it interesting that on the heels of the murder of 19 grade school children and two of their teachers in Uvalde, Texas, that the complaint is raised that The Lawton Constitution's Opinion page is too liberal. The murder of children and the need to protect others from slaughter by anger driven deranged youngsters who legally obtain an AR15 style automatic weapon should be a continuing deep concern of all citizens of this planet. That concern should not be labeled liberal or conservative. The concern is universal with all clear thinking humans. We must continue to focus on the need to legislate protections for each other and our children by demanding legislative action. We cannot let ourselves be distracted by irrelevant arguments that seek to delay action. How many more people need to die before something is done?
Mark Ashton
Lawton