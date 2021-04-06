I am a local photographer working on photographing Oklahoma sites on the National Register of Historic Places, so I was excited to see Mr. Baxter's commentary in this morning's paper (April 1.). While I agree that exploring these sites is a lot of fun, it will take considerably more time than Mr. Baxter suggests.
There are actually 1,375 sites in Oklahoma listed on the National Register, 36 of which are in Comanche County. In 2019, The Constitution published a series of articles on some of the Lawton sites, which was the catalyst for my project. Some sites are private or restricted in some way, but there are many that are open to the public. Not only are they fun to visit, but you can learn a lot about Oklahoma's rich history. Although you can find all of these sites on the National Park Service's website, I have found that the easiest way to find them (listed by county) is on Wikipedia's website.
Mr. Baxter had some great sites listed in his commentary and I encourage everyone to get out and explore Oklahoma.
Kim Isaac
Lawton