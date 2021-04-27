Don’t force abortion
beliefs on everyone
Dear Editor,
A response to Star Parker’s editorial and the so-called Right to Lifers who want to stop all abortions while doing nothing to reduce gun violence.
If you do not believe in abortions, then do not have one. Tell your friends and children not to have one, but do not try to force your BELIEF on those of us who do not believe that a fetus is a child. Does a fetus think or learn? There is no scientific evidence that a fetus thinks or learns before taking a breath upon physical birth. So, they are essentially brain dead. We harvest organs from brain dead adults whose heart is beating and who certainly looks like a person. Is this murder? No, because they do not think.
Do you know when God gives a soul to an embryo? No, you do not. Only God knows and I believe it is at physical birth when it takes a breath and begins to learn. We differ in our beliefs. Please quit trying to force your religion on all of us.
There are many good reasons for having an abortion. These include the health of the mother (physical and psychological), age of the impregnated, economic conditions, etc. Whether or not to have an abortion should be decided by the family and medical professionals, not politicians or religious bigots.
Your attack on Planned Parenthood is an attack on poor women. Planned Parenthood provides much needed health services to poor women that do not have access to the medical services available to the affluent. And, let’s be clear, affluent women always have choice. If their 12-year-old daughter is raped and pregnant, they can fly her to California or Sweden for an abortion if they choose. Poor women do not have that choice.
Before Roe v. Wade, pregnant girls went to back-alley quacks or maimed themselves with coat hangers. Don’t push us back to the “good old days.”
Terry Spradley
Duncan