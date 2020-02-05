Twelve boys and girls ages 9 to 14 were named local champions of Knights of Columbus
Free Throw Championship and have earned the right to compete at the District level.
Council 1287 sponsored the local competition at Saint Mary’s Catholic School on 24 and 25 January. All youngsters ages 9-14 were eligible to participate.
Nine-year-old champions were Aiyana Stingh in the girls’ bracket and Corbin Whitcomb in the boys’.
Ava Shoulders was the 10-year-old girls’ champion and Levi Mansel was the winner of the 10-year-old boys’ division. In the 11-year-old bracket Katie Milam was the girls’ champion and Luke Todd was the boys’ champion. Twelve-year-old winners in the girls’ and boys’ divisions were Natalia Taylor and Gavin Mansel.
The 13-year-old girls’ division was won by Grace Milam and the boys’ by Peter Swierkosz.
Fourteen-year-old champions were Kinley Mansel in the girls’ bracket and Isaias Zuniga in the boys’.
Each of these winners earned the right to compete in the district competition to be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at noon at Holy Family Catholic Church.