Anita Johnson, District No. 5 Legislator of the Kiowa Tribe, is asking for constituents within the legislative district area who have not received the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance disbursement for Kiowa Tribal members over the age of 18 who reside in the district area, to contact her, 405-313-5419.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

