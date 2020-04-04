Anita Johnson, District No. 5 Legislator of the Kiowa Tribe, is asking for constituents within the legislative district area who have not received the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance disbursement for Kiowa Tribal members over the age of 18 who reside in the district area, to contact her, 405-313-5419.
Kiowa Legislative District 5 COVID-19 relief
By Scott Rains
-
-
