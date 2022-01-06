The Lawton NAACP Branch No. 6131 will hold its annual Jubilee Day Celebration at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1428 SW Jefferson.
Speaker will be Gerald Wilbourn, pastor, Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Lawton. The theme is "Remembering the Past, Honoring the Present, Securing the Future."
The celebration "celebrates the January 1, 1863, effective date of the Emancipation Proclamation in which President Abraham Lincoln decreed slaves being held in rebellious states to be free," said Will Scott, president of the local NAACP Branch No. 6131.
The public is invited.
For information, call Will Scott at 580-536-6530 or the NAACP office at 580-354-0355.