House of Bread to hold food drive Friday Jan 30, 2020 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The House of Bread Ministry will hold a food drive from 2-6 p.m. at CashSaver, 902 Gore Blvd, on Friday, Jan. 31.The ministry is accepting donations of food items of all kinds.For more information, please call 280-9920 or 647-0054. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesCapital murder case opens with victim and witness' testimony of fateful dayDrugs, domestic violence result in $150,000 total bond for Lawton manRenshaw first to get 'Teacher Believer' awardBeloved police officer celebrated Saturday at the end of his 45 year shiftLongtime law enforcement officer dies in single car accidentFree food leads to firing, firing leads to violence followed by foot pursuit and arrestDuo jailed for Monday afternoon armed robbery of bicyclistChange in LPS policy allows athletes to continue playing at a new schoolBeloved Lawton Police officer remembered for his heart, humanity, service to communitySaturday night shooting investigated, one in custody CollectionsGreat Plains Winter National Pig Show 2020