Lawton Mayor gets hole in one
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker recently made a hole in one at Lawton Country Club.
Booker used a 6-iron on the 145-yard 17th hole. Witnesses were Ron Jarvis, Mark Brace and Jesse Cross.
Hunt gets 4th career ace
Bill Hunt added to his hole-in-one collection on Wednesday with an ace at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course.
Hunt used a 7-wood on the 150-yard 15th hole. Witnesses were Ron Matney, Scooter Kuykendall, Chuck McGowan and Tom Lavendusky.
It was Hunt’s fourth career ace.
Price scores ace at Generations
MARLOW — Lawtonian Tracy Price picked up a hole-in-one recently while playing the Generations Golf Course in Marlow.
Price used a 5-wood to score the ace on the 159-yard fourth hole.
The shot was witnessed by two groups of friends playing back-to-back including: Johnnie Scheid
Kristin Augustine, Ryan Scheid, Randy Thompson, Steve Augustine, Ron Heare, Jimmy Bomboy, Robert Briggs, and Bobby Jo Briggs
Correction on hole-in-one report
FORT SILL — In the Sunday, June 7 edition of the Constitution, it was reported that the hole in one Sonya Forbes achieved at the Fort Sill Golf Course was the second of her career and that she used a 6-iron. In reality, it was the third of Forbes' career, and she used a 7-iron.
The Lawton Constitution regrets the error.