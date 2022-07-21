Forbes can ace at Sill course
While most golfers were sitting at home under the cool breeze of the air conditioning, Sonya Forbes was still eager to hit the Fort Sill Golf Course Sunday and her efforts paid off with her fifth career hole-in-one.
With temperatures passing the 100-degree mark and humidity climbing as well, Forbes managed to take a deep breath and swing her 8-iron on the par-3 10th hole and everything came together just perfectly as her ball landed, took a short bounce and hit the bottom of the cup from 128 yards.
“We watched the ball go straight to the green, we saw the small bounce and then the ball just vanished,” playing partner Pat Price said. “It was a beautiful thing to see. It was her fifth hole-in-one but her first on No. 10 at Fort Sill.
In addition to Price, Michelle Puckett also witnessed the ace.
Vietnam Vets plan annual scramble
The Lawton Chapter 751 of the Vietnam Veterans of America has scheduled its annual fund-raising golf scramble for Monday, Sept. 12 at the Fort Sill Golf Club.
The entry fee for the event will be $400 per four-person team and that covers the green fees, cart rental, golf balls and lunch. Players can check-in on site at 10 a.m., lunch begins at 11 a.m. and there will be a shotgun start at noon.
For more information or to enter your team, contact Horace “Stonie” Whetstone at (580) 713-1373 or the VVA office at (580) 699-5096.
—The Lawton Constitution