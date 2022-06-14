Dr. Lance Janda's column on Tuesday, June 7, "Being a Child in America," was so spot-on that I wept when I finished reading it. And then I read the letter to the editor, "Editorial Page Too Liberal" from the Readers' Views, which nearly made me weep again, this time in despair. It is to the Constitution's credit that it published both views, and it was a remarkable bit of timing that they both appeared on the same op-ed page.
In response to the letter writer complaining about what he sees as the preponderance of liberal views, I would say that I came very close to letting my subscription to the Constitution expire because of the conservative skewing of articles and opinion pieces prior to the change in editorial management. Lawton, Comanche County, and indeed southwest Oklahoma are a patchwork of both liberal and conservative readers, and we ALL deserve to be read and heard. That's my opinion!
Frantzie Couch
Lawton, Oklahoma