Deyo Mission Baptist holding revival Easter weekend
Deyo Mission Baptist Church, 1407 SW Deyo Mission, will hold a revival at 7 p.m. April 2 and 3.
The Easter service will be held on April 4 with an egg hunt and meal to follow the Sunday service. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 458-9583.
Knights of Columbus host pancake breakfast Sunday
The Knights of Columbus will hold a drive-thru pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic School cafeteria. Regular menu — see menu board at school — donations (suggested $8) children under eight are free.
—Compiled by The Lawton Constitution staff