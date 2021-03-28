An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Cheyenne man accused of molesting a then-6-year-old in December 2018.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Teddy Grover, 31, for an allegation of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison.
Lawton police began investigating the case in April 2020 after a Department of Human Services case worker tipped them the victim accused Grover of forcing himself on the girl in December 2018, according to the warrant affidavit.
She said there were intimate incidents that he told her not to tell her mother, the affidavit states. She told the investigators he’d shown her pornography and took showers with her, as well. The incidents happened when Grover lived in Lawton.