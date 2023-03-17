CU Places Third at the Oak Tree Invitational
EDMOND – Cameron men’s golf finished in third place at the Oak Tree Invitational. Chris Somerfield takes home second place with a score of -4 at the Oak Tree Country Club.
Somerfield led the Aggies with a two-day total of 69-69-68—206. He parred 40 holes, with nine birdies over the two days, as the team made 161 pars and 41 birdies.
Hamish Murray placed tied for 18th after recording a 74-73-70—217. Murray led the Black-and-Gold with 12 birdies.
Hunter Drotts scored a 75-74-71—220 to tie for 23rd place, Preston Holmes tied for 27th after shooting a 75-70-76—221, and Trevor Mierl recorded a 76-76-71—223 to tie for 31st.
CU (A) team shot a 293-286-280—859 to climb three spots over the final round to finish in third, nine strokes off the winner Henderson State. Central Oklahoma’s Evan Griffith won the individual crown with a -5.
The Cameron (B) team tied for ninth place after scoring a 305-280-319—904 while connecting on 110 pars, 32 birdies, and an eagle. Ethan Parker made 10 birdies, Carson Wright connected on nine, Joey Kirk had seven, and Cole Luber hit six. Kirk also made an eagle.
Kirk shot a 76-65-79—220 to finish tied for 23rd, Parker tied for 27th after scoring a 75-68-78—221, Wright carded a 73-75-78—226 to tie for 41st, and Luber finished tied for 64th place after shooting an 81-72-84—237.
Next week the Aggies will take part in the King-Alfred Invitational hosted by UT Tyler on Monday and Tuesday.
CU Falls in Midweek Contest
WEATHERFORD – The Cameron baseball team fell 17-3 to Southwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday afternoon at the SWOSU Athletic Complex.
The Aggies collected eight hits, with Jayce Clem, Trent Mallonee and Hunter Smith each collecting two hits. Drew Durst and Beau Williams added a hit. Clem had one RBI, and Kody Bigford, Zac DeLong and Williams scored a run. Smith smacked two doubles, and Lance Barnett was hit by a pitch.
Nate Creason started on the hill for CU, pitching 1.1 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits. Ben Williams threw an inning, giving up two runs on a hit while walking four batters. Weston Max went 1.2 innings, surrendering a run on a hit with a strikeout. Colby Flood threw an inning, allowing two unearned runs on a hit. Clayton McClenan lasted 0.1 innings, giving up four runs on three hits. Josh Hernandez faced four batters and gave up four runs on two hits. Evan Nichols threw 0.1 innings with three walks, and Colton Popp struck out the only batter he faced.
Beau Williams singled to left in the to drive in DeLong, and Clem had an RBI single to right that scored Beau Williams to put CU up 2-0 in the first.
The Bulldogs answered with three runs in the first, one in the second, and two in the third to take a 6-2 lead.
The Black-and-Gold got a run back when Bigford scored on a balk in the fourth, but SWOSU would then score 11 unanswered runs to take a 17-3 win in seven innings.
Cameron travels to Portales, N.M., to face Eastern New Mexico in a series that was moved up to started Thursday.
— Cameron Athletics Department