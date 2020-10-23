Lorenzo Butler will perform his master's vocal recital at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 at First Presbyterian Church of Lawton, 1302 SW A Ave.
Butler is an American tenor from lawton and is currently a graduate student at Kansas State University with a concentration in vocal performance. He will be accompanied by Diana Webb, a 2019 graduate of Cameron university.
The performance is presented by the First Presbyterian Church of Lawton music series and the Southwest Oklahoma Opera Guild.
For more information, contact the church at 355-0215