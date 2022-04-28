KINGFISHER — Carter Ray of Walters shot the low individual round at the Class 2A state qualifier event in Kingfisher with a 69, sending Ray to the state tournament in Cushing.
Indiahoma's Trace Thomason will also go to State, shooting a 78 to finish 2nd in the individuals ranks. Carnegie's Bryson Longhat and Sterling's Reydon Register will also head to State as individuals. Meanwhile, Tipton qualified as a team.
In Class 2A girls, Frederick finished 4th as a team in its qualifier, while Temple's Ashlynn Spurlock finished 5th among individuals.
In Class 3A, Marlow finished second in its qualifier event in Purcell, while Comanche had two golfers — Kooper Doucet and Cade White — shoot 86 to qualify as individuals.