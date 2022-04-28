Cameron University’s baseball team will host Texas A&M-International Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game and it will be a chance for young baseball players to come and watch the action and then run the bases after the game.
Kids 12-and-under can wear their team jerseys and after the game they can test their skills and run the bases that the college players use for their games.
Parents and fans can attend the game for free since all Cameron athletic events this school year are free to anyone as the school welcomes fans after the COVID pandemic kept fans away for much of the past two seasons.