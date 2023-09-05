Weight-restricted bridges on Cache Road and South 11th Street are Priority One for ad valorem revenue generated by a proposal that Lawton voters will decide.

While City of Lawton staff still is analyzing priorities for the $37 million in new road improvement projects outlined for the Ad Valorem Streets Improvement Program funding proposal, city officials already know which of the 13 bridge projects top the list for the $23 million allocated to bridges. In a report presented to the City Council last year, consulting firm H.W. Lochner identified bridges that need to be done as soon as funding is possible — and two sets of bridges that need to be done immediately.

