Comanche County will spend $160,000 for maintenance on 30 bridges in the western portion of the county.
The winning bid for the work came from Yarbrough Backhoe services, a company based out of Indiahoma. Much of the work will be focused on strengthening ground support for bridges in danger of damage due to high water.
“When we’ve had a big rain event, the water starts eating at the dirt under the bridge,” Alvin Cargill, the Comanche County District 3 Commissioner, said of the work. “We need to do this work to repair the bridges, put everything back in place, and make sure the bridges don’t get washed out by high water.”
Cargill could not give a specific timeline as to when work would begin on the bridges, but said that much of the work would not involve fully closing bridges, as most of the maintenance will be routine.
This bridge work is not included as part of the recent agreement between Comanche County and the Comanche Nation, which will involve more extensive bridge repairs and bridge replacement efforts later this year.