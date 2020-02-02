Brenda Spencer-Ragland has resigned as president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, citing family health issues.
An effective date has not been set.
The Executive Board will conduct a search to fill the position. Spencer-Ragland will assist in training once someone is hired.
Spencer-Ragland responsibilities included overseeing the operational side of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, including managing employees and committees.
She joined the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce in October 2018. She led the organization to 5-Star accreditation, the reintroduction of the Apartment Managers Coalition, a monthly professional development series and made strategic connections to form the upcoming Embrace Southwest Oklahoma, the first free community outreach featuring free medical, dental and housing services for residents in need.
Prior to assuming this position, Spencer-Ragland served as the director of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Programs for Fort Sill. She also served as the director of Army Housing for Fort Sill, where she provided management and leadership of the installation Housing Division. She was the only Family and MWR Director to be dual hatted as the Housing Director for six years.
“It has been my absolute honor to serve this community as the President & CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce for the past 18 months,” Spencer-Ragland said. “My resignation is a personal decision, that was made based on the wellbeing of my family.
“As many know, my husband has faced health challenges, and I have custody of my brother who requires my support and attention.
“I came to the Chamber of Commerce after I retired from Family and MWR, where I enjoyed an amazing 32-year career with the Department of the Army. I have been blessed to work with amazing individuals, those that are dedicated to the betterment of the community.”
The Executive Board of the Board of Directors also will take the leadership role in the interim.
“Brenda has made significant contributions to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce over the course 18 months and has been instrumental in furthering our mission —providing value added services to our membership and the Lawton Fort Sill community that contribute to economic growth and quality of life,” said Jennifer Ellis, Board Chair. “On behalf of the board and staff, I thank Brenda for her leadership and wish her well in her future endeavors.”