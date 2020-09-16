It appears a local drive-in restaurant chain has become the target of a break-in gang after another Sonic Drive-In was hit by burglars Monday morning.
Lawton Police Officer Enoch Marshall reported being called around 2:20 a.m. to the restaurant, 6101 Cache Road, on the report of property damage. He spoke with a delivery driver who said that about 10 minutes earlier while making a delivery, he saw the front window next to the door had been shattered, the report states. The officer saw a large rock that had been thrown through the window.
The building was cleared and no one was inside. Police were unable to contact the owner.
Later, the store owner contacted police. It was learned that the safe and money changers, along with the contents of the safe, had been removed, the report states.
It’s the second Sonic hit by crime in a similar way within two days.
Officer Chris Noel responded to a burglary call at Sonic Drive-In, 2612 W. Lee on Sunday morning, and learned that someone had used a big brick to break into the store sometime between midnight and 5:35 a.m.
A safe with money and other miscellaneous items were found missing, the report states. Store surveillance video was turned over to police.
Soon after, police found the safe pried open along with a red moving dolly, a crowbar, a 4-foot long metal pole, a lawnmower blade and assorted cash and papers, the report states. The location was not identified. Those items were collected as evidence.