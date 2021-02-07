“He should have used the port-o-potty.”
That’s a lesson a man learned after he was arrested for breaking into the new Lawton Public Safety building.
Officers were called around 5:22 a.m. Friday regarding suspicious activity at the building, 100 S. Railroad. A black bicycle parked at the corner of the building near an open door tipped off something was amiss.
As officers approached, a man emerged from the door between the police and fire sections of the structure. According to the report, Sgt. Carlos Aguayo heard the sound of metal hitting the ground before seeing the man.
When asked what he was doing the man answered several times he’d had to use the bathroom. He said it’s his reason for the break in. He also claimed a black bag on the ground nearby wasn’t his, the report states. Inside the bag, copper fittings and pipes, tools, a yellow security vest and other items were recovered.
An officer asked the man why he didn’t use the port-o-potties that are in the same parking lot and he replied, “he didn’t see them.” He admitted the bicycle was his.
An employee of the construction company came to the scene and identified the items in the bag as from the site.
Security video showed the man park his bicycle at the northeast end of the building and check the door where he was later found.
Following that, video showed he paced back and forth before taking the turn and going inside, the report states.
The man was booked into jail for burglary.