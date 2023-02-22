A couple returning home Saturday told police they were greeted by an intruder wielding a knife.
Lawton Police Officer Christopher Adams stated he was called shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Northwest 31st Street regarding a break-in. The suspect was identified as Julian Mark Brown and he was taken into custody in the 3100 block of Northwest Kinyon, the probable cause affidavit states.
The residents told Adams they’d returned home to find Brown had broken in while they were away. The man confronted Brown who, he said, threatened to kill him with a knife taken from the kitchen if he followed, the affidavit states. He then fled while leaving that knife behind and pulling one from his pocket.
Adams stated a window facing the street was broken and the owner said it hadn’t been that way when she’d left.
During booking into jail, drug paraphernalia was found in Brown’s pocket.
Brown, 32, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Records indicate Brown has a June 2021 conviction in Comanche County for possession of a cell phone or electrical device while in a penal institution.
Held on $10,000 bond, Brown returns to court at 3 p.m. April 25th for his preliminary hearing conference.
