A couple returning home Saturday told police they were greeted by an intruder wielding a knife.

Lawton Police Officer Christopher Adams stated he was called shortly before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Northwest 31st Street regarding a break-in. The suspect was identified as Julian Mark Brown and he was taken into custody in the 3100 block of Northwest Kinyon, the probable cause affidavit states.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

