Free on bond for a pair of other 2020 cases, a 38 year old Lawton man is in jail after he was arrested after throwing loaves of bread and a dead chinchilla into a yard Thursday morning.
Robert Lawrence Fisher made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of stalking, records indicate.
Fisher is accused of throwing bread into his ex-wife’s yard, along with the dead rodent which was reeled back by him using a fishing rod, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins was called around 9 a.m. Thursday to the home in the 1700 block of Northwest Kinyon on the complaint of the protective order violation.
The victim told Jenkins that Fisher had come to her home and threw 12 grain wheat bread and the dead chinchilla into her yard, the report states. Jenkins confirmed there was a current protective order in effect.
In the yard next door, Fisher waited and spoke with Jenkins. He said he’d driven over to the home to retrieve the dead chinchilla with his fishing rod, according to the report. Jenkins said that Fisher doesn’t live in the area and didn’t appear to have business being there and placed him into custody for the protective order violation.
While inventorying the man’s vehicle, more bread matching that thrown into the yard was discovered, the report states.
Fisher has been out of jail on a reduced $5,000 bond for a pair of felony cases from 2020, including accusations of lewdly exposing himself to a family with children. At that time, he had been free on bail for prior protective order violations regarding his ex-wife and for a July 2020 assault case.
On Aug. 3, 2020, Fisher was charged with a misdemeanor count of a protective order violation and was freed two days later on $1,000 bond.
Records indicate that Fisher was freed on the reduced bond Sept. 29, 2020, after he’d been accepted into the six-month First Step Recovery Program in Oklahoma City.
Now held on $75,000 bond, Fisher returns to court at 3 p.m. April 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.