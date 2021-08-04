Longtime Lawton police officer C.H. Brazzel died in a traffic accident in January 2020. At the time of his death, Brazzel had been a police officer in multiple capacities for 45 years.
A 1967 graduate of Lawton High School, Brazzel joined the Marine Corps right after high school and served until 1970. From there, he returned home and worked full-time at Fairmont Creamer Co. while using his G.I. Bill to begin working toward his criminal justice degree at Cameron College.
Brazzel joined the Lawton Police Department on Oct. 30, 1974, where he made his “home” outside of home until his death.
Brazzel is almost synonymous with his late friend Raymond McAlister. They met when the officer would make his morning treks to Robert E. Greiner School for the Handicapped to visit the students and share in hugs and conversation. Over the years, they became almost inseparable.
He also had a reputation for helping residents outside his official police duties.
“He was a gift from God to us and each one of us was touched by that beautiful gift,” said Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales, a retired Lawton Police officer, at Brazzel’s funeral. “All I ask, let’s aspire to be like C.H. He was a great man.”
“None of us can ever hold a candle to C.H. but we can sure try,” Morales said.