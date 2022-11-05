DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Stephens County man accused of hitting his stepson in the face for getting the phone charger.
DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Stephens County man accused of hitting his stepson in the face for getting the phone charger.
He told police it was accidental during some “rough housing.”
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Bradley Stewart Fiegel-Johnson, 31, of Duncan, for a felony count of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and, due to state statutes, 85 percent of any incurred sentence must be served before consideration for parole.
A DHS case worker contacted Duncan Police on Oct. 19 after she’d spoken to the 10-year-old boy at his elementary school; he had a black eye, the warrant affidavit states. Fiegel-Johnson and the boy’s mother were called to the school.
The boy told investigators they’d been at his grandparents’ house on Oct. 15 or 16 and Fiegel-Johnson told him to get a phone charger from the front seat of his vehicle. The boy took the one from the back seat. When he told Fiegel-Johnson where he’d gotten it, he said, Fiegel-Johnson slapped the boy in the face twice, according to the affidavit.
Fiegel-Johnson told Detective William Fitzhugh that he and the boy had been “rough housing” when he accidentally hit the boy in the eye, the affidavit states. He said they play fight often and admitted they “smack each other,” Fitzhugh stated. He told the detective he didn’t mean to hurt the boy.
“I asked if he understood that smacking (the boy) across the face could be considered abuse and he advised that he does now,” Fitzhugh stated.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.