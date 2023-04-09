Lights
Comstock

DUKE — A rollover box truck wreck in western Jackson County sent a Lawton driver to the hospital in serious condition.

Alberto L. Cardenas, 32, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in serious condition with leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you