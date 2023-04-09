DUKE — A rollover box truck wreck in western Jackson County sent a Lawton driver to the hospital in serious condition.
Alberto L. Cardenas, 32, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in serious condition with leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Cardenas was driving a Ford Econoline box truck westbound on U.S. 62 shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday when he went off the roadway to the left for an unknown reason, Trooper Josh Tinsley reported. He overcorrected and overturned a ¼-time before coming to rest about 2 miles west of Duke.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation, according to Tinsley.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.