Members of Better Opportunities for Single Service members experienced head-over-heels mayhem in their first attempt at a Zorb Ball Competition recently.
If you’re already Googling “Zorb ball” to see what one looks like, hold up a minute. The Zorb balls shown on the internet are not the same kind that the BOSS players donned for their friendly bubble-wrapped soccer match.
The Zorb balls you see on the internet consist of two giant plastic balls, one inside the other, with a cushion of air in between to serve as a shock absorber.
There is a single opening two feet in diameter so that a person can get inside, just like a hamster in an exercise globe, and move about. There’s only enough oxygen inside for about 7-10 minutes, which limits playtime.
Not so the inflatable Zorb balls delivered to the playground on the west side of Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. Players stepped through a columnar opening in each ball, so that their legs were sticking out one end and their heads poking out the other. They keep the Zorb balls from falling to the ground by holding onto straps inside.
There were four balls sprinkled with red dots and four with blue to identify opposing sides. For the tryout it was 75th Field Artillery Brigade vs. 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade under the blazing sun of an Oklahoma August.
This year’s BOSS president is Sgt. Zak Baker, whose military occupational specialty is wheeled vehicle mechanic, but he’s currently assigned to the Fort Sill Garrison for one year to help take care of Sill’s unmarried service members.
“In the process of planning BOSS events, I was coordinating with LETRA (Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area) and just trying to figure out some things we could do in the Fort Sill area within the constraints of the COVID restrictions that we’ve got going on. I’d like to say thanks to Miss Tennille Russell, who’s the outdoor community recreation organizer for MWR, and just through coordination and planning we were able to take advantage of this opportunity,” Baker said.
The BOSS president said he’d seen Zorb balls around, but he’d never actually participated in a competition like this.
“It should be pretty fun,” he said in anticipation of the match.
To help single soldiers stay connected, Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Baker recently created a Fort Sill BOSS Program Facebook group. It can be accessed through the Fort Sill Family and MWR Facebook page. Just click on the “Groups” link and it will pop up.
“So if you’re a single soldier and want to know more about the BOSS program, that’s a good resource,” Baker advised.
The Fort Sill MWR website is another good resource in that regard. If all that fails, you will find contact information there for Baker and the rest of the BOSS program.
“Because of what we’ve got going on with COVID, we’re trying to ensure that we can control the environment (for activities). As such we’re trying to focus on activities in the Fort Sill community, and lucky for us we’ve got a great MWR here with lots of opportunities.
“For example, earlier this month we played paintball. We had a showing of about 45 people from five or six different units across the installation, and we had a lot of fun and hope to do more of that in the future,” Baker said.
BOSS has three pillars, he noted. One is recreation/leisure, which allows soldiers from across the installation to fellowship and have a good time.
Another is quality of life; say a soldier has an issue with his/her barracks or has an idea on how to improve the quality of life for folks on Fort Sill.
There’s a “Quality of Life Issue” form on the Fort Sill BOSS website that can be submitted to the soldier’s BOSS rep or directly to Baker for review.
“Our final pillar is volunteer and outreach. We get single soldiers together and we go out into the community and try to just improve relations and volunteer our time in organizations around Fort Sill and the Lawton area,” Baker explained.
BOSS volunteers have been a staple at the Toys for Kids store each December.
They’ve also helped out at the Lawton Animal Shelter, and they’re looking forward to participating as volunteer coaches for Child and Youth Services this fall.
Every first and third Tuesday of the month, the BOSS program conducts a Garrison BOSS meeting. All single soldiers across the installation are welcome to attend.
Meetings are at 3 p.m. in Building 3709 north of Garcia Dining Facility, off Tacy Street.
“It’s the building with the skylight,” Baker said.