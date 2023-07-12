Blood donors have a unique chance to hear first-hand accounts on what their donations can achieve.
First responders from Comanche County and Fort Sill will be at the Boots & Badges blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at Eisenhower Middle School gym, 5102 W. Gore, hosted by Our Blood Institute (OBI), according to a release. OBI encourages blood donors to come and meet first responders, as well as enjoying fun activities for the whole family.
“Each and every single day, Oklahoma’s first responders see the need for life-saving blood donations,” Dr. John Armitage, OBI’s president and CEO, said in a release. “We are incredibly thankful for our local first responders who continue to keep us safe, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is readily available in emergency situations.”
Donors will receive a limited-edition Boots & Badges T-shirt (while supplies last) and one free entry to either the Science Museum, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
Anybody over 16 can donate, as long as they are in good health, don’t take certain medication and fulfill minimum weight requirements (125 pounds for 16+, 110 pounds for 18+). Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year, the release said. A photo ID is required to donate, as well as a signed parental permission for 16-year-olds.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.