Donating blood, saving lives

Ryan Means passes his time while donating blood on a Tuesday morning in June in a mobile blood donor bus at Cameron University. Every donation can save up to three lives.

 File photo

Blood donors have a unique chance to hear first-hand accounts on what their donations can achieve.

First responders from Comanche County and Fort Sill will be at the Boots & Badges blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at Eisenhower Middle School gym, 5102 W. Gore, hosted by Our Blood Institute (OBI), according to a release. OBI encourages blood donors to come and meet first responders, as well as enjoying fun activities for the whole family.

