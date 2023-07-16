If anybody understands the need for blood during an emergency, it’s Lawton first responders.
A friendly competition between law enforcement and first-responders Saturday morning had a serious purpose: to save lives.
That’s why the partnership between the local first responder community and the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is a perfect fit, according to Lawton OBI Executive Director Christi Chambers. All came together for a community blood drive at the Eisenhower Middle School gym called the “Comanche County Boots and Badges Blood Drive.”
“If anybody knows how desperate we are to have blood on the shelves is the fire and police department as well as first responders,” she said.
As Deputy Fire Marshal Anthony Garibay toted his 1-year-and-7-month-old daughter Ember Moon around the gym court, her with snacks in hand, he said it was a family affair. His wife and his mother-in-law, both, were readying to make donations for the “Boots” team. He was still on duty so his donation would have to wait.
“I’m not able to donate while I’m working,” he said. “I hope to come back here and donate real quick before it’s over.”
Garibay’s mother-in-law, Annette Wiseman-Vaughan said she’s there to support her kids. She was also giving herself a first time experience in the process.
“This is the first time I’ve ever donated in my life,” she said. “If it means I’ve got to be brave, I can do it. I better do it.”
After being told she has gold in her veins, Wiseman-Vaughan readied to donate much-needed plasma platelets. It means a lot knowing she’s helping others.
“I’m so honored somebody thinks my blood is good enough to help someone else,” she said.
Although the day was to have outdoor activities for the kids, Saturday morning’s rainfall put a damper to that aspect of things. However, Chambers said, the rain may have helped bring people inside to donate.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, dwindling blood supplies and the trek to getting adequate donations to keep shelves stocked has been an uphill battle, Chambers said. She said the OBI is working with hospitals to find out what is needed right now.
“They’re having to have hard conversations with our labs in the hospitals because we can’t give them what we could in the past,” she said. “We have not recovered since COVID. Nothing’s working. The people aren’t showing up (to donate). It’s like a gut punch. Does nobody realize what we do exactly? We want blood so our community is protected.”
“It’s desperate times,” she added. “We’re on the verge of calling an emergency.”
A blood donor since she turned 17, Chambers said it’s one of the simplest ways to help your community. With 80 complete blood draws completed by 11 a.m. Saturday and another three hours to go at that point, she said it was a pleasant surprise and offered hope.
As part of the “Boots and Badges” premise, donors registered for one team or the other. Chambers said it adds some fun while playing to the natural amiable rivalry between law enforcement and first-responders.
“They are embracing it and getting into the whole competition of it; the buy-in has been beneficial,” she said. “Everybody’s getting on board and it feels good for the community to be backing this up.”
Lawton Police Sgt. Christopher Blessing said the friendly competition is a positive. He also reminded who won last year’s “Boots and Badges.”
“Last year, we won by two donors,” he said. “It’s been a good turnout so far.”
After giving his share of blood, Assistant Fire Marshal Jason Romero took his sons Hawkins, 6, and Rooks, 4, to check out one of the ladder trucks parked in the lot outside. Still raining, the bounce house was out of the question.
Hawkins leaped into the driver’s seat while Rooks explored the cab. The eldest shut the door and looked out at his father. With a fresh bandage on his arm, Romero said this is one of the least taxing ways of helping save lives.
“It’s a little extra we can do,” he said. “It’s easy to do on our part.”
Although lifesaving is a prime motivation, Romero said the rivalry with police is another good incentive. When asked if beating the police is the best part, he had one word for an answer.
“Always,” he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.