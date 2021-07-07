An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of using a gun to intimidate his way into a theft at the Boot Barn.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Velo Venilly Tawkoyty, 32, for a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction as well as a misdemeanor count of larceny, records indicate. The gun charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Tawkoyty is accused of going into the store at 4009 Cache Road the afternoon of June 7 and trying to conceal several store items when he was confronted by a store employee. According to the warrant affidavit, he showed the employee a black handgun under his shirt and walked out of the store with $134 worth of merchandise.
Detectives were able to identity Tawkoyty by his tattoos thanks to the store security cameras, the affidavit states.
Tawkoyty has a prior felony conviction from Comanche County in September 2007 for robbery with force and rear, records indicate.
A $75,000 cash warrant bond was set for Tawkoyty.