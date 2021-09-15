Mayor Stan Booker won a second term Tuesday, while two men are heading for a Nov. 9 runoff in their efforts to represent Ward 2 on the City Council.
Booker faced down challenges from two former opponents to take his seat for another three years. Sherene L. Williams and Palmer Moore Jr. both ran with Booker and two other candidates in the 2018 mayoral race, when Booker won his first term.
In the 28 precincts in the City of Lawton, Booker won 2,660 of the 4,217 ballots cast, or 63 percent. Williams came in second, with 1,320 votes (31.3 percent) while Moore won 237 votes, or 5.62 percent.
Booker said he was excited by the win.
“I feel humbled, yet excited that the citizens of Lawton have reelected me to serve another term in our community. Being mayor of my hometown has truly been the most rewarding and fulfilling experience of my civic and professional life,” he said.
Booker said he and his administration have several major goals moving into the future, starting with efforts to make Lawton A Community of Choice.
“Right now we have more street projects in the planning stages than we ever had before. As well, we are at the beginning stages of the Youth and Family Committee’s investments to empower our children for success and keep them out of the system. Next month, we anticipate the completed Parks Master Plan and everyone is very excited to see the outcome. And since the passing of CIP, our job creation efforts are paying dividends and there is more to come. Lawton-Fort Sill’s best days are ahead and I am honored to have been re-elected to continue building towards the future,” he said.
In Ward 2, Kelly Harris and Mark Malone will proceed to a runoff, with the winner of that race sworn into office in January. By state law, candidates must have a simple majority, 50 percent plus one, to win, and the five-candidate race in Ward 2 kept that from happening. So, the top two candidates — in terms of the votes they won — will proceed to the runoff.
Harris won 213 votes, or 32.37 percent, while Malone won 182 votes, or 27.66 percent. Coming in third was Justin Hackney, with 147 votes or 22.34 percent. Shelli Fox won 65 votes (9.88 percent), while Richard Strickland won 51 votes (7.75 percent).
Harris said he was happy with the results of Tuesday’s election.
“I’m excited to be in the runoff and am looking forward to facing Mr. Malone,” he said, adding he was pleased with all the candidates in Ward 2 and the tone of the election. “It was an incredibly clean race. All the candidates did a great job and it was very professional. Again, thanks to Councilman Jackson for his service and I hope I can step in and fill his shoes.”
Harris said he expects to continue the same focus he had leading up to the primary election: knocking on doors and hearing voter concerns.
“I didn’t get with everybody, so I want to get with all voters,” he said, adding his plan is to get his message out and “explain my position.”
Like Harris, Malone said he expects to keep doing what he is doing in the weeks leading up to the runoff: supporting the positions he feels are most important.
“Public safety is my first priority,” Malone said, adding he also will continue to focus on road improvements and Lawton’s new bulk rate collection system, which he has criticized because he said it is not working. “If you were coming here to buy a house and you drove through Lawton and you didn’t know that (about bulk collection), would you want to buy a house in this neighborhood? I don’t believe the answer would be yes.”
Malone said he also was thankful for the amount of participation in Ward 2 for the race.
“I really appreciate everybody coming out and voicing their opinion,” he said. “That’s what we need to do, in an effort to move Lawton forward.”
In Caddo County, Jeff Boren won the race to complete the unexpired term of the District 2 county commissioner. Boren, a Democrat, won 231 votes, or 92.4 percent, compared to 19 votes (7.6 percent) for his challenger, Republican Belita Jo Lee Byrd. The seat was formerly held by Randy McLemore, who died in February.
In Grandfield, voters overwhelmingly approved a 25-year non-exclusive franchise agreement with PSO, allowing that entity to use city easements. The final vote was 19 in favor (82.61 percent) and 4 opposed.