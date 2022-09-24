State of the City

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, left, talks with Paul Ellwanger, chairman of the Comanche County Industrial Authority, before the mayor's State of the City speech Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The potential of adding almost 2,400 new jobs to Lawton in the near future is among the strides in economic development that will change the face of the city, Mayor Stan Booker said Friday.

Booker was delivering his State of the City address to members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. While Lawton mayors typically deliver the address several times, this year is unique in that Booker will deliver his address only once: in front of the chamber.