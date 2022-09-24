The potential of adding almost 2,400 new jobs to Lawton in the near future is among the strides in economic development that will change the face of the city, Mayor Stan Booker said Friday.
Booker was delivering his State of the City address to members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. While Lawton mayors typically deliver the address several times, this year is unique in that Booker will deliver his address only once: in front of the chamber.
While Booker didn't identify either industrial entity by name, he said city economic development experts reached agreement late last week with a manufacturing entity that will bring 70 new jobs to the city. He said city officials struck a deal Thursday evening with the unnamed small manufacturing firm that said it will be making Lawton its home.
"It is tentative," Booker said, adding an announcement with details "should be forthcoming."
Lawton also is in "the home stretch" on a project codenamed Project Braveheart, one expected to bring 2,300 jobs to the community within five years. Booker said the project is an ideal illustration of how the community worked together for a common goal, to include incentive packages put together within the last month by the City Council and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority so the Lawton Economic Development Corporation could offer a firm deal.
Booker compared the project to Goodyear, saying the effects of that many new jobs would spread beyond Lawton into other towns.
"It will be a game changer," he said, adding those involved in negotiations still have details to work out before the project can be announced.
Booker also said the collaborative effort that Lawton leaders put together for the project is how the project came to be, adding that it also illustrates what Oklahoma City — which has been extremely successful in changing its face by luring in new industry — calls "the secret sauce of success." Booker said Tulsa leaders have said the same, adding that economic experts also say that "companies don't want to come to cities that are not working together."
Booker said Lawton was able to quickly bring its collaborative efforts together because citizens approved the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, which city leaders call Propel because projects being funded are intended to propel the community to greater things. Funding from that CIP allowed Lawton to make a "hard offer" for the new industry to come here, something Booker said no other city was able to do.
"We're in the home stretch, but have not crossed the finish line," he said of the project, adding community leaders "are closer than we were four weeks ago."
Booker highlighted other economic ventures that will benefit Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma, including the FISTA Innovation Park, a complex for military defense contractors being built in empty retail space in Central Plaza (which the City of Lawton purchased in 2021). He said Dynetics' CEMA will be the first defense program in the FISTA, offering a cutting-edge cyber program that will bring high-tech jobs to Lawton that, in turn, will keep Lawton youths local. Renovations to the former Sears are slated to be completed in November for what is FISTA 1. Officials are making plans for additional renovations and expansions, as well as a STEM component that use a collaborative effort of FISTA employees and educators to offer science, technology, engineering and math skills to area youths.
Booker said the State Legislature's Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding voted Sept. 20 to designate $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to Lawton for FISTA, a first step in a process that will go to the full Legislature this week, then to Gov. Kevin Stitt for signature.
Booker also lauded Fort Sill's contribution to the area economy. They include plans to make room for the Counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) University relocating from Arizona. The installation will see $11 million worth of upgrades in coming months to house that facility, which will add 88 new jobs when classes begin in October 2023. Local officials predict 17,000 rooms will be filled in Lawton annually as all branches of the military send in 1,200 students annually to train.
Booker also lauded collaborative efforts with tribal entities, noting tribes collectively are the number one employer in Oklahoma.
"We must be purposeful in breaking down barriers and bringing more opportunity to partner together," he said of collaborative efforts, as he recognized Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah. "We are stronger together."