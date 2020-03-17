Beginning today, social distancing will become a part of everyday life in Lawton, meaning no large groups in social settings, not even in church.
At an emergency meeting of the Lawton City Council on Monday, Mayor Stan Booker proclaimed a State of Civil Emergency for the City of Lawton, and issued a series of steps for citizens to follow to help stop or at least drastically slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The proclamation was approved 6-0 by council members, and the declaration reiterating all the proclamation’s details is set to go into effect today.
Lawton’s “State of Emergency” comes after President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt had declared a state emergency. And while the term “State of Emergency” may sound daunting, Booker assured it merely means the people of Lawton will have to “alter the way we live for few months’ time.”
One of the major precautions listed in the declaration limits “gatherings or social events in city limits to no more than 49 people.” In addition to this, all parties facilitating such gatherings should practice the social distancing protocol, keeping people 6 feet apart from one another. This includes restaurants, bars and places of worship. Booker said he had heard that some local churches have already been encouraging older members to stay home and watch a live stream of the service. For churches without such options or who have smaller gathering spaces, Booker encouraged them to “find creative ways” to continue their routines while keeping people safe.
“We ask them to honor social distancing, assemble people in multiple rooms if they have to,” Booker said.
Booker said the social distancing is going to be the key to slowing the spread. Just a week ago, there were 607 confirmed cases in the United States. By noon on Monday, that number had surpassed 4,100.
Lawton Fire Chief Raanon Adams said his prevention division staff will continue to police and enforce occupancy limits and fire codes at restaurants and bars just as they have before, and do not necessarily expect there to be any more violations than before. The proclamation specifies that the maximum capacities of buildings under fire codes will be cut in half.
The declaration, which will be in place for 30 days, also requires social distancing – placing two empty seats between each passenger — for Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) passengers. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the city has already been working with LATS on making sure “enhanced cleaning procedures” are being utilized.
The Lawton Public Library will be closed through the 30 days. City recreation centers, like Patterson and H.C. King, will be closed, though they will be used as to-go feeding sites for senior citizens to pick up meals. City hall will be open to limited traffic, mostly for bill-paying services.
The declaration revokes all special event permits for the time being. Lawton Municipal Court meeting dockets will continue, as will meetings of the City Council and its other functions, Lawton Water Authority and City Transit Trust.
Although the declaration’s duration is 30 days, Booker said he expects there will be another meeting to extend the time, depending on whether the threat of the virus has gone away. And while it is ultimately up to people to comply, Booker said he believes the steps taken Monday are a step toward containing the spread of coronavirus.
“The measures we took today were done to minimize the loss of life,” Booker said. “Following these steps is a very small price to pay to stop or slow the loss of life.”