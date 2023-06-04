Sheb Wooley was the American Cowboy on and off screen. Although the Oklahoma native passed away in 2003, there is a new biography on the market written by Suzanne Gould, and published in 2023.
A Southwest Oklahoma book tour with Gould, which includes book readings and signings, is about to take place in several locations, such as Altus, Erick (where Wooley was born) and Mangum (where he lived for a while).
The tour starts in Altus at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Museum of the Western Prairie. Another stop in Altus will be the Public Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Gould will then go to Erick, where she will welcome visitors at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Blue Rose Flower Shop.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the book tour will stop in The Outside Inn in Mangum, and on the next day at 3 p.m., Gould will stop by the Sayre Public Library.
All those events are free admission, and books are available for purchase (cash and check only).
What can readers expect from the 576-pages heavy book? A detailed insight into the ups and down of the entertainer’s life. His devotion to country music, his wrecking of several different marriages, or his success as villain in a variety of Westerns.