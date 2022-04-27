If there is a hat in the military, then chances are Jennie Hanna has worn it.
Hanna has served as a soldier, veteran, Army wife, Air Force mom, educator and self-described military brat. The teacher and adjunct college professor has a long history inside modern American military culture. When it came time to choose a dissertation topic for her Ph.D. program at the University of Oklahoma, she knew it should be connected to that part of her.
“It kind of evolved in a weird way. I was in a class at OU and my professor started talking about cultures. I brought up military culture and my professor said, no, I don’t think that is a culture in the way we think of culture,” Hanna said.
That professor defined a culture as a marginalized group that is oppressed by another group, a definition that could not be applied to the military.
“I had to really think about that, because I had always thought of it as a culture,” Hanna said. “I realized that the definition she gave was limiting … a culture is any set of beliefs or experiences that are shared by a group, that group doesn’t necessarily have to be an oppressed or marginalized group.”
Hanna began to research the American military culture that she had known for so long and quickly discovered that there was a significant gap in the research when it came to adolescents in their formative years, or, in a word, teenagers.
“Most of the research on military kids focuses on the elementary level, which makes sense because elementary kids don’t have the wherewithal to understand why their parent is leaving and going to war,” Hanna said. “But by the time they get to secondary school, we kind of assume they’re old hats that had to be adaptable. We don’t have to really put in a whole lot of effort. So, they do get forgotten.”
It is from this idea of a forgotten group of military children that Hanna formed the name of her new book “Forgotten Conscripts: Understanding the Needs of Military-Connected Adolescents.”
She interviewed nine military-connected adolescents during their formative years to form the backbone of the book, which she describes as a “professional development book” that is meant to center the voice of the military child and provide implications for education and provide ways to reinforce and grow resiliency in military kids.
On Thursday, Hanna will give a lecture about her book at the Life Ready Center in Lawton.
“This is the Month of the Military Child, well the tail end of it. We have already done quite a few things at Lawton Public Schools in terms of the month. Since I teach at the LRC, I asked them if I could do a book discussion,” Hanna said.
She is hopeful that local and area educators will attend her lecture to learn more about the ways they can connect with the children of military parents.
“This is a professional development book for educators,” Hanna said. “I figure it will be an easy book talk. I’ll read a passage, talk about some of the facts and statistics and what the implications for educators are.”