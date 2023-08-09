Members of the Lawton Book and Play Review Club are getting ready for their 2023-2024 season, to include inviting new members to join.
The reviews are planned for 1:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of October, November, and January, March and April 2024. The sessions are held at the McMahon Foundation Office, 711 SW C.
Reviewers for the 2023-2024 season will be Jackie Payne, Janice Byrd, Jill Beam, Rebecca Blackwood, Nancy Ashley and Vivian Thomlinson. For those who like to read ahead, a list of the book selections will be published at a later date, although participants do not have to read the book in order to attend the reviews.
Memberships are $20 for the six reviews. Checks should be made out to Lawton Book and Play Review Club and mailed to club treasurer Jo Ann Knecht, 1620 NW 36th, Lawton OK 73505. Questions may be directed to Janice Fritsch, (580) 583-4552 or Knecht, (580) 512-0807.