Comanche County FFA and 4-H exhibitors wrapped up the annual Junior Stock Show Thursday with the livestock judging contest and the week-long event will close with the traditional bonus sale today at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Today’s schedule begins with the round robin showmanship contest which has registration at 9 a.m. and the competition starts at 9:30 p.m.
At noon the busy day continues with the pre-bonus sale lunch for business owners and other supporters of the youth of Comanche County. At 4 p.m. business people and civic leaders can eat some tasty snacks and enjoy their favorite drinks and visit with friends until the first animals enter the sale ring at 5 p.m.
Individuals, businesses and family members can bid on the animals of the their favorite exhibitors or attach bonus money to any exhibitor of their choosing.