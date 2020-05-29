The suspect in Lawton’s 10th homicide is being held on $1 million bond after making a video court appearance Friday.
David Flores Villanueva, 39, of Cache, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received an amended charged of first-degree murder with deliberate intent, after three prior felony convictions, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison, life without parole or death.
Villanueva made his appearance via video conference from the Tillman County jail where he is being held. New intake inmates from Comanche County are being held in Tillman County during COVID-19 mitigation efforts at the Comanche County jail.
Accused of the May 23 stabbing death of Shaun Loud, 41, of Lawton, Villanueva entered a not guilty plea.