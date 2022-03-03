An Elgin woman is in jail after she was accused of drunk driving and causing a single-vehicle wreck with her 15-month-old son as her passenger.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Hedges stated he was called to the Feb. 22 wreck at the intersection of Northwest Meers-Porter Hill Road and McClung Road and arrived to find a silver SUV resting on its side. According to the probable cause affidavit, the SUV went off the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, struck a ditch, then a utility pole and finally a fence while rolling onto its side.
Rachel Jennett was being treated by medical personnel at the scene when Hedges arrived. She was holding her young son.
She told Hedges she’d reached into the back floorboard for something for her son and wrecked, the affidavit states. Hedges stated she had “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage from her breath and person.”
Jennett, who had red watery eyes and slurred speech, denied drinking that day, according to the affidavit. Hedges stated her performance during the state’s field sobriety test disputed her statement. When asked if she would take the breathalyzer test, Jennett asked if her husband could take her home, according to the trooper.
Jennett declined to take the test due to being “told not to do that,” the affidavit states. She was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment and for transporting an open container of alcohol, the affidavit states.
While riding with Hedges to receive medical treatment before being taken to jail, Jennett admitted she’d drank two White Claw cans earlier in the morning due to being “stressed,” according to the affidavit. Multiple open containers of Bud Light Chelada were recovered from inside the SUV.