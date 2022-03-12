DUNCAN — A 51-year-old Stephens County man is in jail for allegations of running over his business partner in a marijuana grow operation.
Vinhquang Van Vu, of Marlow, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Vu is accused of using his pickup to run over his former partner out of anger from the dissolution of their joint venture. According to the probable cause affidavit, he told investigators he feared for his life.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were called around 6:15 p.m. Nov. 24, 2021, east of Duncan. A man suffering an injury to his right arm said Vu ran him over with his Ford F-150 pickup and he had video of the incident, the affidavit states. The man was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The man’s wife said she and her husband own a marijuana grow operation and had been in business with Vu; however, they were going through legal issues while separating the business, according to the affidavit. She said Vu ran over her husband out of anger over the separation.
The injured man later told investigators his version of what happened. He said he saw Vu inside his truck and got out to talk with him when the truck drove over his foot and a tire struck his knee, knocking him to the ground, the affidavit states. He said the tire continued and rolled over his left arm and stopped before Vu continued and drove away.
Vu returned to the scene, as well. He blamed the other man for acting “aggressively” and said he slowly drove away in fear for his life, according to the affidavit. No arrest was made that day.
Vu, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. May 25 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.