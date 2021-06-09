MARLOW — A 57-year-old Marlow man is in jail on $1 million bond for allegations he sexually molested his teenaged relatives.
Investigators said he went so far as to set up a spy camera in the girls’ bathroom.
Michael William Ford Sr. made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with five felony charges, including lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, use of video equipment for lewd purposes, two counts of lewd molestation and two counts of attempted incest, records indicate. The lewd or indecent acts charge is punishable by between 3 and 20 years in prison and each of the other counts is punishable by up to five years.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Ronald Pruitt began investigating the allegations June 3 after being sent to a home in the 1100 block of North Cason Road in Marlow regarding a sexual assault call to 911.
The girls’ mother told Pruitt that Ford had been trying to have sex with the girls, according to the probable cause affidavit. When she confronted him, she said he became belligerent and refused to leave. He then began to mow the yard.
Ford told Pruitt he knew why he’d been called, “because he was being accused by his family of trying to have sex with the girls,” the affidavit states. He claimed the verbal part of the allegations were true, but he’d never acted on it physically. The teen girls told the deputy they hadn’t spoken about the alleged ongoing abuse because they each thought they were the only ones being abused.
One of the girls said Ford had tried to talk her into having sex but, except for inappropriate touches, nothing had happened. Another girl said Ford had come onto her “the day her cow died (March 3),” according to the affidavit. Nothing physical happened. She said a few days later, she felt him touching her inappropriately in her sleep.
Another girl said Ford began a sexual conversation with her before she left the room. She said he approached her again a few weeks later and said he would continue propositioning her daily until she gave in, the affidavit states.
She said she caught him watching video of one of the girls using the bathroom filmed via a hidden camera in the girls’ bathroom. She said the girls investigated and she found a small camera in his computer bag.
The oldest girl said she too had been sexually harassed by Ford. According to the affidavit, when she found out about the camera and videos, she helped go through his computer to find more evidence. Two videos were found on the laptop with evidence there had been others. Investigators seized the camera, laptop and other materials.
When asked again about the allegations, Pruitt said Ford’s demeanor “had changed somewhat” from earlier and he appeared to be “guarded” and chose his words carefully, the affidavit states. He claimed there was no physical contact between him and the girls except for when one of the girls jumped on him while he was lying in bed. He said he asked for sex, she said, “No,” and nothing came from it.
Ford said everything with the other girls had been only verbal. According to the affidavit, he said he’d recently bought a nanny camera but denied knowing anything about the bathroom camera.
Ford, who is held on $1 million bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. July 28 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.