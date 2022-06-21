A suspicious device found in an alley between Northwest 26th Street and Northwest 27th Street led to West Gore Boulevard being closed for close to four hours on Monday.
Emergency Services were alerted about a suspicious device around 2 p.m. Lawton Police closed westbound Gore Boulevard between Southwest 24th Street and Southwest 27th Street and evacuations took place for those living in houses close to the area.
The Fort Sill Bomb Squad and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad were called.
“The device has been neutralized and removed,” Lawton Police Information Officer Andrew Grubbs said Monday evening,
Comanche County Memorial Hospital also was evacuated around 3 p.m., according to Nicole Jolly, marketing director for the hospital. Jolly said no patients were evacuated and they were being cared for. As a precautionary measure, Memorial also evacuated the sleep center, wound care center, ob/gyn and cardiovascular center in the 2800 block of W. Gore.
At this time, the police do not want to specify what kind of device was neutralized. Grubbs also advised that there is no danger to the public. West Gore Boulevard was reopened around 6:15 p.m.