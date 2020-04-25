ALTUS — Six people have been arrested for a bogus COVID-19 relief charity.
After making the public aware of a series of door to door solicitation attempts throughout Altus, by Thursday afternoon, six people were under arrest for allegations of violating the governor’s executive order and for obtaining money under false pretense, according to Detective Devin Dickerson of the Altus Police White Collar Crime Division.
“The arrests are in connection with ‘door to door” solicitations’ in which the suspects requested monetary donations be made to a fictitious organization on behalf of COVID-19 relief,” he said.
Police were first made aware Wednesday of a man who was going door to door soliciting, Dickerson said. People said the man was being “pushy” and that he told them he was working on behalf of the “Literacy Outreach” company based in Comanche and Jackson counties, and that he was taking donations for “COVID-19 relief.”
According to a July 2019 scam alert posted to the non-profit’s website, literacyoutreach.org, door to door solicitation is not among Literacy Outreach’s fundraising canon for fundraising. Donations are taken through the website or via check.
“The individuals involved attempted to take advantage of Altus citizens during a very sensitive time,” said Police Chief Tim Murphy. “Requesting, sometimes demanding, money be donated to their organization. We greatly appreciated the cooperation of our citizens, by calling police, so that the scammers could be stopped.”
Police are asking that anyone who made a donation to the people to contact police. A request has also been made for anyone who has doorbell camera or surveillance video of the people to contact the police.
Dickerson said the investigation remains open and more charges are anticipated.
Call the Altus Police Department’s non-emergency number at 580-482-4121.