Glass

DUNCAN — A Mississippi man is wanted for allegations he defrauded a Duncan bank out of $2,600 through a bogus check scheme.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Percy Dewayne Pittman, 38, of Hattiesburg, Miss., for a count of obtaining property by trick or deception, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine up to $5,000 plus reimbursement.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you