DUNCAN — A Mississippi man is wanted for allegations he defrauded a Duncan bank out of $2,600 through a bogus check scheme.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Monday for Percy Dewayne Pittman, 38, of Hattiesburg, Miss., for a count of obtaining property by trick or deception, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine up to $5,000 plus reimbursement.
Duncan Police Detective William Fitzhugh began investigating Pittman after a City National Bank employee filed a fraud report July 19.
The employee told Fitzhugh that Pittman cashed two checks for $2,666.58 at the bank on April 24. After the checks charged back, the bank was left with a loss of $1,956.10, the warrant affidavit states. Pittman told bank officials he came in to pay the balance and claimed the checks were an accident that were supposed to be written off a different account, Fitzhugh stated.
Pittman came to the bank that day and deposited $2,600 into his bank account, according to bank records. He returned later and cashed a $2,000 check. The check had been charged back to the bank and was from a closed account and both checks had been written off on April 27, the affidavit states.
Bank officials contacted Pittman and he again said it was a mistake and the checks were from a Mississippi account that was being closed for fraud, according to Fitzhugh. He said he would be in May 1 to clear the account.
On April 28, a direct deposit was accepted into Pittman’s account for $2,666.58 and the remaining balance left the deposit at a negative $1,956.10, according to the affidavit. Pittman was contacted and told a bank official he would be receiving another direct deposit on May 12. No deposit was made by May 15.
