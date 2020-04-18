Although COVID-19 safety recommendations are causing new ways to conduct business, when hail falls like it did last weekend, a local auto body shop has adapted with the times and is staying busy.
With over 30 years in the business, Crow’s Body Shop is busy as ever. But much like adapting techniques to modern vehicle repairs, Rob Crow said they are adapting to customer relations from a social distance while finding a way to keep that close hometown connection. Founded by his late-father Richard. Crow and his son Clancy are keeping that spirit alive
Now you can’t just walk in the door and immediately speak with someone. You have to come to the door and call the office inside before being let in. Crow said it’s different. Social distancing measures mean the traditional handshake is a no no. But that doesn’t stop the owner from starting to extend a hand before catching himself.
“I don’t think I’ll ever get used to that,” he said. “We’ve been taking extra precautions.”
The thought that comes with a firm handshake at the end of a deal is still there. But you adapt, Crow said.
Since the April 11 storm that dumped close to five inches of rain and marble sized hail over the area, Crow said the shop, 314 W. Lee, is facing many more estimate requests per day than usual. The damages match their volume.
“We have been seeing some big hail dents unlike we’ve seen in the last four years,” he said. “There’s been a pretty substantial increase in people needing estimates (for damage). On any day we do three to four estimates on collisions. That’s doubled.”
Of those damages, Crow said the majority of the hail’s damage has been to vehicle hoods and deck panels.
Depending on the severity of the impact, a car or truck may need combination and paintless repairs that are able to pull the dents from the vehicle’s body. Bigger damages, the more conventional ones, often need paint.
“When they’re small, we start with that,” Crow said.
In this past week the four person staff has been hustling. Crow said with a storm like last week’s, an independent paint-less dent repair tech will be brought in.
Crow said that modern vehicles are more susceptible to extensive damage than older models. Since aluminum has take the place of steel, while it’s lighter and pretty durable, it’s more often replaced than repaired.
“Things were more repairable in the 80s,” he said. “Modern materials have to be replaced more often.”
Average hail repairs can take anywhere between two days to two weeks to complete. It depends on if painting is involved, according to Crow. One perk is that matching paint is easier, he said.
“Paint has really come a long way from the old days,” he said. “Modern base coats and clear coats have done a lot for matching paint.”
Bad luck from storm damage means good fortunate for some. Crow said that the auto body and roofing industries are here specifically to work when damages happen. He empathizes with his customers but he knows a busy shop is a happy shop.
“We love a good hail storm,” he said followed by a laugh.
One thing most people stress out about is dealing with insurance companies regarding vehicle damage, Crow said. One thing that has modernized is the ability to make estimates and get them to the insurance companies through email. This gives the customer choice of who they hire for the repair job. That, in turn, often provides a boost for local businesses.
“It has changed,” he said. “They really really try to work with the customer to let them choose their shop for repairs. It’s a help to local businesses.”