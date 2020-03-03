The State Medical Examiner has identified the person found dead from a Feb. 2 fire on Lawton’s southside.
Devin Blaine Russell, 28, has been identified as the body found in a shed by an insurance investigator on Feb. 4 inside a shed at 704 SW Park, according to Tiffany Vrska, communications director for the City of Lawton.
“The cause of death has not yet been determined,” she said. “The Lawton Fire Department is awaiting the completion of the report from the State Medical Examiner.”
The incident remains under investigation by the Lawton Fire Marshal’s office.
Russell’s body was found inside a shed adjacent to 1105 SW 7th.
Firefighters were called Feb. 2 to a house fire call at the address and that involved the shed. While firefighters were able to knock down the fire, they also spoke with residents of the home at the property owner at 704 SW Park to make sure all individuals of both homes were accounted for.
Russell’s body was not discovered until two days later when an insurance representative reviewing the scene discovered his body. Lawton police and the Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the incident.
Fire Chief Raanon Adams issued a statement shortly after the discover that the case involved “a unique set of circumstances.” He called not finding Russell’s body “unacceptable” and said that the issue is being addressed by all staff involved so that it doesn’t happen again.
Vrska said more information will be released when available.