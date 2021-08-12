While the body remains unidentified, as well as cause and manner of death, the truck found at a northeastern Comanche County scene Tuesday may lead to the end of a mystery for a missing woman.
Investigators are awaiting the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report and identification from a dead body discovered Tuesday in northeast Comanche County but have an idea who it may be due to a truck found at the scene.
The body was found near a truck around 11 a.m. Tuesday on private property around Northeast 240th Street and North Drive, according to Comanche County Under-sheriff Doyle Tosh.
“The landowner went out and was mowing back there and came across the truck,” he said.
Tosh said the body was found in a state of decomposition that makes it hard to identify the gender. He suspects the truck and body were at the location for an extended period of time.
“Yeah, may have been out there a while,” he said. “Can’t say one way or the other until we get the Medical Examiner’s report.”
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office confirmed efforts are underway to identify the body as well as cause and manner of death.
Tosh confirmed the truck found at the scene returns to a Caddo County woman missing since July 21.
“Yeah, the truck was part of that Silver Alert,” he said.
Dawn Sherrill, 55, was last seen at the evening of July 21 in Caddo County. She was reported to be wearing tan capri pants, a smoky gray scrub top that reads “Anadarko Vet,” and gray shoes.
A Silver Alert was issued on July 22. There have been public searches in the area since Sherrill went missing.
Sherill had been diagnosed with brain cancer and recently underwent brain surgery which may have left her confused and not knowing where she’s going.
Sherrill was seen driving a red and black 2007 Ford F-15 with an Oklahoma license plate number of DLN579.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sheriff’s Department by providing crime scene and forensic assistance after a body was found.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.