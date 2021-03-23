DUNCAN — A spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday that its investigators are assisting the Duncan Police Department in a crime scene investigation.
According to reports from the Duncan Banner, a body was found near the train tracks by 7th Street and Elder in Duncan Tuesday morning.
Investigators are aware of the identity of the individual, the Banner reported. However, release of the identity is pending next of kin notification and further investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and they are following up on leads, Lt. Bill Fitzhugh of the Duncan Police Department told the Duncan Banner.
Calls to the Duncan Police Department by The Constitution were not returned Tuesday afternoon.